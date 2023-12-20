BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $12.11 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $127,803.13 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

