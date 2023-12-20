Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $11.84.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
