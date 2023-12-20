Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 361,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

