Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,756,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,234 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $26.17.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $420,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $826,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

