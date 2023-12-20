Brookmont Capital Management Sells 77 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 25.7% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

