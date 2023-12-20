Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $71.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of ENOV opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 62.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after purchasing an additional 509,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 518.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

