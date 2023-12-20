Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $61,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

