Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.