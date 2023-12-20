Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 1,748 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

