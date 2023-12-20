Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 195 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $4,421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $9,902,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

