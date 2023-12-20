Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 10,894 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in RTX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in RTX by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,183,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

