Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,351 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.