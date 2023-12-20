Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.08

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 99598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 219,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

