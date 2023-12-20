Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

