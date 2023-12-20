Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 3.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield worth $73,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,332,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,917. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

