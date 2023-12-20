Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $38.62 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sun Life Financial worth $38,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SLF opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.