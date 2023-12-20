Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,496 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 4.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $87,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 282,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,583.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.