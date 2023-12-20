CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGX) Quiet Period Will End on December 20th

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 20th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During CARGO Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 13.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CRGX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.