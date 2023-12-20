Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 31,100 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 4.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Vistra worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

