Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 16,225 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

