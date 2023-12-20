Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 400 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LIT opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

