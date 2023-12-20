Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

