Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

