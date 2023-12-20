Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,529 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.