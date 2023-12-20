Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

