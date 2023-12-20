Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

