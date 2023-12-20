Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

