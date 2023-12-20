Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

