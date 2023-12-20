Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $293.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $298.27 and last traded at $297.08, with a volume of 1083482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.96.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.