Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

