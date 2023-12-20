Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $3,761,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

