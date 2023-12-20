Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

