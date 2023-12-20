Centre Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

