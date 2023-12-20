Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.41 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 179,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

