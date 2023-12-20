CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $8.77 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $252.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,405. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

