CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. 551,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,291. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

