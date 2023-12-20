CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CIXXF opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.