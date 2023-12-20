CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces — Dividend of $0.15

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $632.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CION Investment by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

