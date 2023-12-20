Clean Yield Group Acquires 1,470 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 558,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,072,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,442,000 after acquiring an additional 402,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

HAIN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

