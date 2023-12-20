Clean Yield Group Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

