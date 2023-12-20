Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 716,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

