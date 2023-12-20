Clean Yield Group Invests $80,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

