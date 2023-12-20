Clean Yield Group Sells 1,665 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Haleon were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,007,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $48,960,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

