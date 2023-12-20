Clean Yield Group Sells 177 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $150.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

