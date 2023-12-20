Clean Yield Group Sells 185 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.72. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

