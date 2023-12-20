Clean Yield Group Sells 8,118 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 167,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GRNB opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.