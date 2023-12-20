Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 2.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,866,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.