Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

