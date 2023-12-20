Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

