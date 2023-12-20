Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

