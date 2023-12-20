Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $240,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

